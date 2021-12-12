The Progressive Co. (PGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progressive to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Progressive stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. 2,385,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

