Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $398.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.