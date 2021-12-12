Applied Research Investments LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Applied Research Investments LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.38. The company has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.