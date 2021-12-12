DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 70 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,877.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2,719.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.