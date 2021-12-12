Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $322,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average of $134.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

