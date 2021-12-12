Mogo’s (MOGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Mogo and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MOGO stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.84. The company had a trading volume of 321,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.95 million and a P/E ratio of -39.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.34. Mogo has a one year low of C$3.64 and a one year high of C$15.34.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

