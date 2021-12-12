Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Lane Capital.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on OXLC shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 1,263,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.