Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,660,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

