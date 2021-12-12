Brokerages Expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Joby Aviation.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

JOBY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,699. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,233,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

