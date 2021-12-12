Simmons Bank Sells 19,577 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,764,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after acquiring an additional 153,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $250.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.78 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.