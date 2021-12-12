Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,774,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.40 and its 200 day moving average is $297.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

