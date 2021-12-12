GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $64.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

GMS traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 252,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 101,368 shares of company stock worth $5,617,255 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

