Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms have commented on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. 1,781,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,606. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.35.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after buying an additional 59,113 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 62.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 182.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 28.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 116.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 152,859 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.