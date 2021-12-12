Analysts Set Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Target Price at $18.00

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOVO. Bank of America began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SOVO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. 534,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,870. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,045,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,886,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,278,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,438,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

