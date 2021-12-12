Analysts Set Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Target Price at $18.00

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOVO. Bank of America began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of SOVO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. 534,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,870. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,045,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,886,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,278,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,438,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sovos Brands
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
