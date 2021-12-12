Sportcash One Price Reaches $0.0360 on Top Exchanges (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Sportcash One has a market cap of $456,905.57 and $46,184.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.84 or 0.08055707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00079704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,986.85 or 0.99726383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

