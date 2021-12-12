Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.09. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.75 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

