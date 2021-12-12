General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s 5th Largest Position

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,592 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 3.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of GM opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.