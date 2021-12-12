Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

