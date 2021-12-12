Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $343.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

