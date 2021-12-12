Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 23,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NEE stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

