Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.86. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

