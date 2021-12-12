Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 3,685 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $134.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

