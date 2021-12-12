Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $346.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $348.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.