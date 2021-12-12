Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report sales of $381.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.30 million and the highest is $383.30 million. Acushnet posted sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

GOLF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.11. 151,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,387. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

