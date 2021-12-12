Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Verso reported earnings per share of ($1.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:VRS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 92,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $603.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.90. Verso has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verso by 119.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso in the first quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 571.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 167,541 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

