Furucombo Market Capitalization Tops $12.22 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Furucombo has a market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $779,925.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.84 or 0.08055707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00079704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,986.85 or 0.99726383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,598,435 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COMBOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.