Jetcoin Trading Up 2% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $530,540.07 and approximately $110,348.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

