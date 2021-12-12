HedgeTrade Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $257.07 million and $66,967.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

