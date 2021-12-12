Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $70.18

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

QSR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 771,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

