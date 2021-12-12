Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,819,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,389,000 after acquiring an additional 48,314 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $205,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 282.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

