OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.66 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.