Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.53 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $925.16 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $914.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $898.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.