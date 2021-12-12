Boston Sand & Gravel Co (OTC:BSND) Announces Dividend of $30.00

Boston Sand & Gravel Co (OTC:BSND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of BSND stock remained flat at $$550.00 during trading on Friday. Boston Sand & Gravel has a 1-year low of $540.00 and a 1-year high of $900.00.

