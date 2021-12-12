Sarcophagus Price Tops $1.44 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002893 BTC on major exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $22.55 million and approximately $13,768.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.17 or 0.08046830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00079525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,631.76 or 0.99666044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00056681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

