SHPING (SHPING) 24-Hour Volume Hits $235,460.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded up 233.2% against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and $235,460.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007104 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,182,861 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

