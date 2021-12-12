Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $114.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Lennar by 165.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
