Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $114.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Lennar by 165.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.