Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.2% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 39,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.52. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

