Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Netflix by 237.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $611.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.05. The company has a market capitalization of $270.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

