DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Decreased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

DOCU stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

