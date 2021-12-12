Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 38.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 44.5% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

