Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,274. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

