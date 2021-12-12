State Auto Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

State Auto Financial has a payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Auto Financial to earn ($0.25) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -160.0%.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of STFC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,417. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $51,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1,501.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 118,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 205.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth about $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 94.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.