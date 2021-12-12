Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,013.30 and a 200 day moving average of $799.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 329.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

