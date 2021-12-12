Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.75 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.38, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.09.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.