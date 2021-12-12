Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 83 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 60,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

