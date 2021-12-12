Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ 9th Largest Position

Taylor Wealth Management Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 2.9% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

TFC opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

