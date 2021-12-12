Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,504,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $157.83 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

