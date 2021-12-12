Security Asset Management Sells 49 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Security Asset Management decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Honeywell International by 82.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 36,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 192,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 15,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $209.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

