Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $388,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,369 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in General Electric by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

GE opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.