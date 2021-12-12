OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $216.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.